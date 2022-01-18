Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of SPCE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 606,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,991,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 487,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

