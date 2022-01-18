Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,910,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,290 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,430,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82. The company has a market capitalization of $415.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

