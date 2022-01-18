Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

