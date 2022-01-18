WABnetwork (WAB) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $70,448.54 and $10.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

