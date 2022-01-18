Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $83,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.31. 110,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,520. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

