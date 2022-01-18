Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.91. 15,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

