Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $32.61

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $33.79. Weatherford International shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 2,313 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,465,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,107,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,441,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,358,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

