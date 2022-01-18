Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to report sales of $32.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE WEAV opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

