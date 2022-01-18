Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys 695 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.61. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,360. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.65.

