Wells Financial Advisors INC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. 241,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,644,189. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.