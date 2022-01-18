Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$15.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.75.

WDO stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

