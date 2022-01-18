West China Cement Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Update

West China Cement Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of West China Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WCHNF stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. West China Cement has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

