Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Down 0%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The firm has a market cap of $82.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

