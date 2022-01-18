Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.78 Million

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report sales of $553.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.90 million to $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $338.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.10. 20,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

