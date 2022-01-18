Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in December

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2,634.78%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

