WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.92) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($25.11) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($29.74) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($21.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,040.57 ($27.84).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,558 ($21.26) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,482.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,581.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,064 ($28.16).

In related news, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($52,258.15). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.77), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($677,893.19).

WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

