Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$10.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.33.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

WCP opened at C$8.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.46 and a 1 year high of C$9.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,665,356.52. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Insiders purchased a total of 77,710 shares of company stock worth $570,128 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

