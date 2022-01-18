Widercoin (WDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $17,532.00

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $52,287.41 and approximately $17,532.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Widercoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.29 or 0.07521938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.44 or 0.99852735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007613 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.