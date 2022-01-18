William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 3,002,219 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 47,654.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002,219 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $45,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

