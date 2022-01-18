William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $40.14 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $40,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

