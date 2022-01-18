William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $42.36 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 48,033.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 943,856 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $42,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,247 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of VRNT opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.