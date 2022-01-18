William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $43.57 Million Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 6,012.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.64% of Banc of California worth $43,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.