William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $46.57 Million Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 45,384.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,345 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.48% of Greif worth $46,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Greif by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

