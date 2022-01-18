William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $47.13 Million Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $47,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,841,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 886,795 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $20,160,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 336.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 470,935 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

GOOS opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

