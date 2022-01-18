William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $38.77 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,770,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after buying an additional 727,710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $427.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

