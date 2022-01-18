William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $41.24 Million in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 966,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,242,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

