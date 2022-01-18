William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 640,128 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 48,678.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $36,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 104,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

