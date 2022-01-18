William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,770,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $427.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.