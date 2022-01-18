Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.11

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.11 and last traded at $102.10, with a volume of 1651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.