Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Wipro by 104.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wipro by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Wipro by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 488,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 3,839.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wipro by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118,696 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

