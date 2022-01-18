Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($74.36) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 4,960 ($67.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($70.95) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wizz Air to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,097.55 ($69.55).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,645 ($63.38) on Monday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 3,600 ($49.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($76.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -11.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,374.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,700.14.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($62.23), for a total value of £456,100 ($622,322.28).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

