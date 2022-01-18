WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $93.00 Average PT from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $91.28 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

