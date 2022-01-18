Wolves of Wall Street Trading Down 0.2% This Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $193,830.88 and $760.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.42 or 0.00072292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.