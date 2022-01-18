World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

