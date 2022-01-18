World Asset Management Inc Has $439,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $420.48 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $353.82 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

