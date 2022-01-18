World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 30.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

