World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,443 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 7.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

AA opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

