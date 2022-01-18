World Asset Management Inc Sells 227 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Several research firms have commented on STE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.