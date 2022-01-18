Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

