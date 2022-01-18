Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.91. 4,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,010. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $118.13 and a 52-week high of $154.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

