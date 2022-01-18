Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $130.51. 55,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,870. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.90, a PEG ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.91 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.53.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

