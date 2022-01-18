Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.43. 59,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,180. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

