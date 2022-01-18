Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. The company traded as low as $48.76 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 75828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -127.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

