Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $320,544.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00059338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00069581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.26 or 0.07445373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,323.49 or 0.99837875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007669 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

