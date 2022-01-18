Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.71. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 151,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.