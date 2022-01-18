Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post sales of $3.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Curis reported sales of $3.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.20 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 32,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,970. The company has a market cap of $303.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.78. Curis has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

