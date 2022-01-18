Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $733.46 Million

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce sales of $733.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.39 million to $741.00 million. First Horizon reported sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 4,305,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

