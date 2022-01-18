Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of IPAR traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.55. 100,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,987. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $58.29 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.