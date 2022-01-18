Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.96. Celanese reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $18.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.25 to $18.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $170.52. 673,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,734. Celanese has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

