Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after acquiring an additional 52,573 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,057. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

